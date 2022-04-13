Kimberly Flatin

Kimberly Faith Flatin was born on Sept 4, 1958 to Allene (Tripp) and Arnold Flatin, eventually becoming a big sister to 2 brothers- Rhan and Trevor Flatin. She passed into the hands of our Lord on April 8, 2022 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by 4 generations of family.

Kim had 2 passions in life- her family and her art. She lived for the latest story of one of her kids/grandkids, and shared it with anyone who was in earshot, with a palpable joy & often laughter. Her enthusiasm and love for art of all kinds kept her busy and certainly filled her cup, but it was her incredible talent that touched the lives of so many others. She shared her gifts in the form of over 15 Church banners, 13 coloring books, wood-burned works, paintings, felted anything, the best bday gift name labels, and much more. In addition, she shared her incredible singing talents, as a lead choir vocalist at her church (St John); having sung at quite a few weddings/funerals; and may have even embarrassed her kids by singing notes high off the scale from her favorite Easter hymns.

Her contentment with being home left ample opportunity for helping her kids w their last minute requests to watch grandkids or provide an ear to listen...but mind you her perspective was unique w 4 kids by 24, losing her dad at 27yo, achieving a bachelors in nursing w small children at home by 34yo, all while running a household, working, and then a divorce by age 41. Head down, baby was her motto.

A Viterbo College graduate, Kim had a wonderful 28 yr nursing career, near all of it at Mayo Clinic. Her areas of nursing included surgical recovery, dialysis, infusion therapy, data abstraction, and utilization review...until her diagnosis of ALS in April of 2021 when she hung up her hat and thanked the Lord she’d never have to do another CPR class again. And she was even more grateful when the dietician said, “eat whatever you want- have pie for breakfast.” She always felt there were silver linings if you would look.

The Lord has called her home, where she was greeted by her father (Arnold Flatin); grandparents- Loren and Emma Tripp, and Finley & Anna (Walhus) Flatin; aunts and uncles. Remaining behind include her mother Allene Buxengard (Tripp/Flatin) & stepfather Glenn Buxengard; brother Rhan & Selma Flatin- with her nephews, Samuel & Sylas Flatin; and brother Trevor Flatin; her 4 children and their spouses (who she adored like her own): Kipp and Danae’ (Anderson) Otterness; Chris and Sarah (Snyder) Otterness; Kara (Otterness) and Jamie Kapplinger; and Kendra (Otterness) and Brad Hoffman. Also her 13 grandchildren who made her so proud: Jens, Finley, and Anders (Kipp’s); Hailey, Mack, and Emmitt (Chris’); Vera, Syneva, and Leieta (Kara’s); and Tayah, Ashton, Landon, and Norah (Brad/Kendra’s). In addition, her lifetime best friends Heidi Hamlin and Cathy Nelson. Others include her Otterness in-laws and their families. A genealogy fanatic, I hope this was detailed enough.

Please join us to celebrate her life Friday evening, April 15 from 4-6 pm at Michaelson Funeral Home 1930 Austin Rd. Owatonna, MN 55060. Funeral will be at St John Lutheran Church 1301 Lincoln Ave S, Owatonna, MN on Saturday, April 16 at 11 am, with visitation starting at 10 am, and light lunch to follow at the church. She will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Spring Grove, MN at a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that any contribution you want to make, be made to the ALS association- MN chapter, as they offered so many amazing free services to Kim this past year. You can donate at www.als.org/donate or mail a check to 1919 University Ave W Ste 175 St. Paul, MN 55104.

Arrangements by Michaelson Funeral Home of Owatonna, Minnesota.