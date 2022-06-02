The Memorial Mass for Kimberly T. Fimon, 34, of Greenleafton,Mn, formerly of Stewartville, MN will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday (June 4, 2022) at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Stewartville with Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Burial will follow at Frankford Cemetery in rural Spring Valley,MN. Kimberly died unexpectedly on Monday (May 30, 2022) at her home, from complications of a life long illness with diabetes.

Kimberly Teresa Fimon was born on April 4, 1988 in Rochester, MN to Curtis and Teresa(Flintrop) Fimon. She grew up in Stewartville , attended school there, graduating from Stewartville H.S. in 2006 and then attended Viterbo University in LaCrosse,WI. Kimberly was employed for a number of years with Kwik Trip in Stewartville, most recently at the north store. She genuinely enjoyed her interaction with the many customers and her co-workers. She also was employed with Maple Leaf Services in Spring Valley,MN.

Kimberly was a member of St. Bernards Catholic Church in Stewartville where she was an active member of it’s youth group during her high school years. She was a member of the Stewartville H.S. Marching Band, was a Brownie Scout and Girl Scout for many years and following her graduation volunteered with the Girl Scout program in Stewartville. She enjoyed collecting Coca Cola memorabilia, making lanyard key chains and time spent with friends and family and her cat Buddy.

Kimberly is survived by her mother – Teresa of Stewartville and her brother – Charles(Shawna) of Brainerd, MN and several nieces and nephews and her Aunts, Uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father – Curtis, her maternal grandparents – Joe and Margaret Flintrop, her paternal grandparents – Lester and Violet Fimon, Aunt Dorothy Pohlman, Uncle Bill Flintrop and cousin – Billy Pohlman.

A time of visitation for Kimberly will take place from 9:30 to the time of service on Saturday morning at St. Bernards Catholic Church.