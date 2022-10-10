Kip A. Groettum, 58, of Pine Island, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022.

Kip was born July 17, 1964 in Duluth, MN to Herbert and Marguerite (Shoemaker) Groettum. After graduating from Hibbing High School, Kip went on to obtain his bachelors degree from St. Olaf College in 1986 and later fulfilled his calling by graduating from Luther Seminary. Kip served his first church in Boxholm, IA before coming to Pine Island, where he was part of St. Paul Lutheran Church for many years. On June 26, 2004, Kip married Laurel Stoen at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island. Kip fed his intellectual side with his love for reading books and writing. He most recently had started writing for The News Record. He was a history buff, with many of the family vacations spent on the historical battlefields on the East coast as well as traveling to Scandinavia, Ireland and Russia. Kip had a passion and appreciation for music and he loved to play his guitar and piano. He was also a huge Minnesota sports fan, always rooting for the Twins and Vikings. Kip was a kind, thoughtful man with a great sense of humor. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.

Kip is survived by his loving wife, Laurel; daughters, Alena and Angela Groettum; brothers, Mark (Donna) Groettum and Todd Groettum; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rosanne and by his parents, Herbert and Marguerite.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Lands Lutheran Church, 16640 Hwy. 60 Blvd., Zumbrota, MN with The Rev. David Krinke officiating. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, October 14, 2022 at Mahn Family Funeral Home-Larson Chapel, 1475 Jefferson Dr., Zumbrota, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the Lands Lutheran Church Facebook page. To share special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com