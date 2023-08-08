Kivden Cornelius

Kivden “Kiv” Burdell Cornelius, 73, of St. Charles, MN passed away peacefully on August 6th, 2023 at The Homestead of Rochester after a long battle with Parkinson’s.

Kiv was born January 17th, 1950 in Vancouver, WA to Verlyn and Dorothy (Michelson) Cornelius. Kiv grew up and graduated in Medford, MN in 1968. Kiv enlisted in the Navy in 1970 and was stationed in Long Beach, CA and then in Vietnam aboard the USS Lynde McCormick as an Electronics Electrician Seaman from 1970-1972. He returned to San Francisco and finished his 2 years of inactive service. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he moved back to Owatonna where he went to work at OMC as a welder. He met and married Sharon (Carlson) in 1973 where they raised their two children, John and Heather. They later divorced. Kiv later changed his career and worked as an IT Specialist for IBM for 25 years, Response IT Services and retiring at age 62 from the Mayo Clinic as an IT Specialist.

In 1989, Kiv met Linda on a blind date, they married shortly thereafter and in addition to his own 2 children, he gained 2 step children, Christine and Aaron. Kiv and Linda spent 34 wonderful years together.

Kiv enjoyed many, many hobbies and included them into his bucket list. He enjoyed hunting and trapping with his son John, fishing, trap shooting, 2 hunting excursions to Alaska, gunsmithing and learning to fly solo in his own plane. He was a lifetime member of the VFW in Owatonna, a member of the American Legion in Eyota, and a member of numerous gun clubs.

Kiv is survived by his loving wife Linda, his children, Heather (Tom) Stutz, Christine (Trent) Wikstrom and Aaron (Bria) Carlson. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his father Verlyn Cornelius, his sister Nan (Brian) Wandrey, his brother Dorian (Lori) Cornelius and many nieces and nephews.

Kiv is preceded in death by his son John Cornelius and his mother Dorothy Cornelius.

Services to Remember Kiv will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023 at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in St. Charles, MN. The visitation is from 9:30-11:00. A reception will follow services. A full military burial will be held at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery-Preston, 715 Hwy 52, Preston, MN 55965. www.hofffuneral.com.