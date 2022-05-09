Kraig Wesley Durst, 51, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 5, 2022. Anyone who knew Kraig knows what a huge hole his passing leaves in the lives of many. Kraig was born May 10, 1970, to Kenneth Wesley Durst and Ila Jo (Atkinson) Durst in Zumbrota, MN. He was raised on the family dairy farm in Milton Township and attended Kasson-Mantorville schools. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Minnesota-Waseca and Rochester Community & Technical College, where he met the love of his life, Louise. Kraig and Louise were united in marriage on December 5, 1992 and would have celebrated 30 years of marriage together this year.

Kraig was well known in the business community. He started Rochester Service Company in 1991 and proudly served his customers for 30 years before selling the company in December 2021. Kraig was excited to open Durst Outdoor Services, a family business with his wife and children, in February 2022. The company color of chartreuse green was already starting to appear on trucks, coffee mugs, and hats around town.

Kraig was an avid SKI-DOO snowmobiler. While he enjoyed riding the newest model sled, his passion was collecting vintage snowmobiles and memorabilia. He regularly attended vintage events and swap meets in search of that next perfect piece to add to his collection. Kraig believed in giving back to his community and served in many volunteer roles. He was a member of the Rochester Eagles Club and served on the Board of Directors until mid-2021. He served on the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission, completing an eight-year term in December 2021. One of the roles he enjoyed most was being a Cub Scout/Boy Scout leader for Pack/Troop 29 (Rochester Central Lutheran School) for 10 years. Beyond the humans in his life, Kraig loved his dogs, and frequently had one of them as a passenger in his truck.

Kraig is survived by his wife Louise (Pflibsen) Durst, daughter Kassie (Dallas Bast of Floyd, IA) and son Nick, all of Rochester. He is also survived by his father Kenneth (Janice Borgstrom) Durst of Kasson, father-in-law Francis Pflibsen of Lake City, brother Darren (Rachel) Durst of West Concord, sister Anne Nichols of Rochester, sister Terrie (Brian) Connelly of Douglas, sister Stacie (Gerald) Dallmann of Oronoco, stepsister Renata (Mike) Ducharme of Hayfield, stepbrother Coy (Amy) Borgstrom of Kasson, sister-in-law Stacia (Mark) Rosenau of Saint James, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kraig was preceded in death by his mother Ila Jo Stevenson, mother-in-law Karen Pflibsen, grandparents, and stepbrother Scott Borgstrom. In addition to his family, Kraig leaves behind many who became “like-family”, from friends of his children to his own close friends, and his team of loyal and loved employees. His heart and his home were always open, and he shared both freely.

Kraig’s accomplishments were many, and he left us much too soon. Those who knew him will remember him for his kindness, loyalty, strong work ethic, and questionable sense of humor. A private service for the family is planned. We invite you to join us in celebrating Kraig’s life on Saturday, May 14th, from 2-5 pm in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1119 11 ½ Street SE, Rochester MN.

