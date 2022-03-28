Kristin Todd

Kristin Jane Todd, 51, of Plainview went home to the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. She died at home surrounded by family and friends after a two-year battle with primary peritoneal cancer.

Kristin was born on July 20, 1970 in Mankato to Kenneth and Phyllis (Larson) Johansen. She graduated from Mankato East High School in 1988, where she was active in jazz band and on the girls’ swim team. She attended Mankato State University, where she was an active member of InterVarsity Christian Fellowship and graduated in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education.

Following college, Kristin worked in Iowa as a youth minister with Tentmakers, and as an early childhood educator and kindergarten teacher in Minneapolis schools. In June of 2006, she received her Masters Degree in Education from Saint Mary’s University in Minneapolis. In the Fall of 2006, Kristin began teaching in Rochester at Jefferson, Washington, Pinewood, and Elton Hills Elementary Schools. Kristin was a beloved teacher and colleague whose famous smile brightened every room. Kristin made friends wherever she went, nobody was a stranger for long around Kristin.

In 2005, Kristin met Alex Todd and they married on September 30, 2006 at Woodland Camp in Zumbro Falls. They enjoyed 16 years of loving marriage living in Rochester and later in Plainview. They were blessed with a daughter, Ruth Jane in 2010. Ruthie has been a source of joy and wonder, and Kristin was an amazing and devoted mother.

Kristin, and her family, made Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Plainview their church home and was active in women’s Bible studies, vacation Bible School and the AWANA programs for children. She enjoyed vanilla lattes, Diet Coke, chocolates, and adding special touches to make her house a warm and welcoming home. She treasured spending time with family and friends.

Kristin is survived by her husband, Alex Todd, and daughter Ruthie of Plainview, sister Elizabeth (Ryan) Brands of St. Cloud, mother-in-law Jessie Todd of Rochester, brother-in-law Kevin (Brenda) Todd of West Chicago, IL, brother-in-law Edward (Kerry) Todd of Rochester, sister-in-law Faith (Scott) Allman of Naperville, IL, Aunt Gloria (Dave) Marquis of Homosassa, FL, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Phyllis Johansen, father-in-law Ralph Todd, nephew Patrick Todd, and grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, from 4-7 p.m. at Schleicher Funeral Homes in Plainview. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 2, at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at Church of Christ, 205 First Street NE in Plainview. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Plainview. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview. Memorials are preferred to the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com