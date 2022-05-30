Kurt Daniel Lubahn unexpectedly passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester MN, while surrounded by family and loved ones. Kurt was a long-time believer in organ donation and was honored with an Organ Donor Walk of Honor while giving his last gift to many.

Born September 7th, 1968, to Larry and Jerilyn (Jeri) Lubahn and brother Jon Lubahn (Laurie). Kurt grew up in Rochester MN and graduated from Mayo High School in 1987 where he played hockey. In 1999, Kurt graduated from RCTC as a registered nurse. He loved hunting, fishing and camping with family friends Oslund’s and Wescott’s and had many fun times with his neighborhood “1st Avenue Crew”.

In 1998, Kurt married Brenda Finch, they had a daughter, Ali. They later divorced.

In 2006, Kurt married his wife, Tina. Together they raised their four children Shelby, Wyatt, Dillon and Alexandra (Ali). He enjoyed spending time with family and friends in any fashion but held a special place in his heart for hunting, grilling, wood working and just being by the lake with Dale and Kathy Bublitz (father and mother-in-law), Denise (Grant) Gifford and Brian (Melissa) Bublitz. He dearly loved all his nieces and nephews, Nicole Shelley (Zach), Toni Rhodes (Richard), Trevor, Jordyn and Keyara Gifford. Great nephew Oliver Hanson and loved his honorary granddaughter, Luna. He was proceeded in death by Henry (Bud) Orth.

Kurt loved his family, cherished his work as a register nurse and had many fond memories of people he had worked with over the years. Was a foster parent and enjoyed teaching skills to many children as they grew up.

Kurt’s family would like to express special thanks and gratitude, to the staff on 7th Floor Nassef Tower St. Mary’s Hospital Rochester MN, Minnesota Life Source staff, St. Mary’s Operating Room staff, all of the First Responders of Kasson MN, and everyone who joined us during Kurt’s Walk of Honor, for all the care that was given to Kurt during his last few days. You all made a difference in so many ways and we thank you.

There will be a Celebration of Kurt’s Life on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 4 – 8 p.m. at Denise and Grant Gifford’s home at 322 4th Street NW, Byron MN, we invite everyone that loved or knew Kurt to attend.

Memorials may be made to Season’s Hospice, Rochester MN or please honor Kurt by signing up to be an organ donor.