Kurt Thompson

Kurt Clifford Thompson, 77, passed away Monday July 10, 2023 at his home in Rochester, MN.

Kurt was born May 23, 1946 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Clifford and Marion (Syreen) Thompson. He graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1964, and achieved a Bachelors of Science in Engineering from the University of Minnesota. Kurt proudly served in the Army National Guard. He joined IBM in 1970 as a programmer and worked there for 41 years, managing programming teams, including for AS400, traveling extensively to present and teach for IBM performance tools, and filing multiple patents for his inventions. An avid outdoorsman, Kurt loved to backpack, hike, hunt, fish, practice at the gun range, and share his hobbies with his children and grandchildren.

A beloved grandfather, father, brother, and husband, Kurt is survived by 9 grandchildren, 4 children, one sister, and his wife.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com