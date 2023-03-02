LaDonna Brenno

LaDonna Ann Brenno, 83, of rural Canton, died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

LaDonna was born November 27, 1939 in Decorah, Iowa to Frank and Mary (Knox) Kelly. She attended the Prosper School and later the Canton Public School. She was united in marriage to Cleon Brenno on September 2, 1955 in El Paso, Texas. In March of 1956, they moved back to the Brenno family farm in rural Canton. LaDonna had worked at Argus in Spring Grove for 10 years. Cleon and LaDonna had a dairy herd and raised pigs, later transitioning to beef. They raised six daughters on the farm, teaching them the value of good work ethics. She was a good seamstress and sewed many of the clothes for their daughters.

LaDonna was an active member of the Henrytown Lutheran Church where she had taught Sunday School, and was the Ladies Aid President for many years. She was active with FFA, FHA, and 4-H, was member of the Homemakers Club, enjoyed bowling, going for drives with Cleon to check their beef cattle at the other farm and see what was going on in the neighborhood, watching the grandchildren’s sports and events, and spending time with family. She also enjoyed babysitting for all of her grandchildren.

LaDonna is survived by her six daughters, JoLeeta (Ernest) Recio of Canton, Cheryse Brenno of Rochester, Kelly (Scott) Brenno Carpenter of Rochester, Jacqueline Dawley of Decorah, Iowa, Rochelle (Neil) Middendorf of Canton, and Tricia (Craig) Henry of Canton; twelve grandchildren Weston (Khala Gerleman) Recio, Evan (Heather) Recio, Matthew (Molly) Sloan, Carlena (Patrick) Gallagher Chelsey (Zac Ebert) Sloan, Jason (Sandy) Carpenter, Zachery (Mara Knutson) Dawley, Lydia Dawley, Emma Middendorf, Logan (Kayla Phillips) Henry, Mason (Abby) Henry, and Blake (Maddy Michels) Henry; twenty-two great grandchildren; two sisters Marilyn Erickson and Mary Faith (Lynn) Martinson; sisters-in-law Carolyn Kelly, Vergene Kelly, Peggy Kelly, Donna Kelly, Rita Kelly, and Lisa Kelly; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Cleon; her parents Frank and Mary Kelly; mother and father-in-law Orval and Clara Brenno; a son-in-law Nathan Dawley; and brothers Leo, James, Paul, Frank Jr., Doug, and Robert “Bobby”.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Henrytown Lutheran Church in rural Canton. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 PM, Friday, March 3th at the Henrytown Lutheran Church and one hour prior to services at the church. The Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel is assisting with arrangements.