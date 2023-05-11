LaFerne Billings-Mangan

LaFerne Arlene Billings-Mangan passed away May 9, 2023 peacefully at Meadow Lakes Assisted Living in Rochester, Minnesota.

LaFerne was born January 21, 1942 in Lyle, Minnesota to Otto and Hazel (Means) Lomholt. She attended school in Lyle graduating in 1959. She worked most of her career at Crenlo as a drill press operator.

She first married in Iowa in June of 1965 and had two children; Michelle and Marvin and was later divorced.

On March 12, 1996, she was remarried to the love of her life, Kenneth Mangan, in Las Vegas. They spent their golden years traveling with JAG Tours. Their favorite spot was Branson, Missouri.

LaFerne is survived by her daughter Michelle (Rick) Tripp; son Marvin (Joanna) Billings; grandchildren Marissa, Emily & Camberly Tripp, Noah Billings all of Rochester, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings LaVonne Griese, LaVerne Lomholt, LaDonna Lomholt, LaRena Bartholomew, LaRaye Anderson, and LaRayne Jochumsen.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Croix Hospice

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 15th in the River Park Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.