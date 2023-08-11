Laird “Larry” Matti, age 76, of Rochester passed away peacefully August 6, 2023, at Fairview Care Center surrounded by his family.

Laird Paul Matti was born on January 23, 1947, to Paul and Jeanne Matti at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN. He was raised in rural Pine Island, MN and graduated from Pine Island High School in 1965. Laird honorably served in the United States Army. During his tour in Vietnam, he earned several medals including the Purple Heart. Laird met his wife Linda (Curran) at Winona State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science. They were married on March 17, 1973, at Crucifixion Church, La Crescent, MN. They raised two sons, Christopher and Nicholas, while residing in Kasson, MN. Laird loved watching his boys and eventually his grandkids’ sporting and school events. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and fixing anything with a motor, even if it was to just take it apart and put it back together again. He was a member of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, and the Society of the Purple Heart.

In 2019, he and his wife relocated to Rochester, MN.

Laird is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda, his two sons Christopher (Dodi) of Rosemount, MN, and Nicholas (Jennifer) of Elgin, MN, his five grandchildren; Taylor, Logan, Parker, Mason and Brynlee, and his brother Lynn (Nancy Frie) of Rochester, MN. He also leaves his in-laws, many nieces, nephews, and life long friends.

Laird was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Jeanne Matti.

A celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 19 at Zwingli United Church of Christ in Berne, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church with lunch following. The burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a future date.

Memorials can be made to: Mayo Clinic Lewy Body Dementia Research in Larry’s memory.