Lance M. Pfrimmer

Lance Mark Pfrimmer, 19, of Rochester MN, died Saturday July 8th, 2023, in a drowning accident in Wisconsin.

Lance was born August 7, 2003, in Rochester MN, to Dale and Megan (Delatore) Pfrimmer. Lance was a graduate of Mayo High School and recently finished his sophomore year at University of Wisconsin, Stout.

Lance was a standout Track and Field/Cross Country athlete in high school and college. He qualified for the Minnesota State Meet in cross country in his senior year of high school and for the Division III National Indoor Track Meet his sophomore season at Stout.

Lance was an even better person than he was an athlete. He had a charismatic presence, a positive spirit, and a smile that could light up a room. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew, friend, and teammate.

He will be deeply missed by his loving family: parents, Megan and Dale Pfrimmer, and two sisters, Kendall and Lara Pfrimmer, all of Rochester, grandparents, Richard and LaDonna Delatore (Steubenville, Ohio) and Aurora Pfrimmer (Monterey Park, California). He is preceded in death by his grandfather George Pfrimmer.

We were blessed to have had him for the time that we had and are heartbroken that it was cut so short.

A Celebration of Life service for Lance will be held in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home at noon on Monday, July 17, 2023. Visitation will precede the service from 10AM- noon. Lunch will be served after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Lance Pfrimmer Runner Scholarship Fund through the Rochester Running Club. https://form.jotform.com/231916037287157

A livestream of the service will be available at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.

To share a special memory of condolence, please visit http://www.mackenfuneralhome.com/