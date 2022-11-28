Larry Baringer, 88, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Goodhue Living Center. Larry Jerome Baringer was born April 14, 1934 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Lawrence and Grace (Engeldinger) Baringer. Larry was raised in Red Wing until the family moved to Pine Island when he was 9. He graduated from Pine Island High School.

On December 30, 1952 Larry married Jeanine Schulz at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island. Larry worked at IBM for more than 25 years. Larry enjoyed sports, playing cards and fishing. He was active in the church and was family oriented.

He is survived by his daughter Amy Baringer of Estes Park Colorado, son Tim (Judy) Baringer of Loveland Colorado; grandchildren Courtney (Peter) Koehler and Trevor Baringer; great grandchildren Colin, Evelyn, Lillian and Julian.

He is preceded into death by his parents and his wife.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island, with Pastor Marie AK Anderson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Saint Paul Lutheran Church or Home Health Care Meals On Wheels program.

