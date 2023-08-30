Larry Beach, 66, of Stewartville, MN, died suddenly on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at his residence. Larry was born in 1956 to Edward and Ruth Beach.

Larry graduated from Highland Park Senior High School in 1974 and went on to proudly serve in the United States Navy from 1975 until 1981 as a Sonar Technician on a nuclear submarine. In 1989, he attained his bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State University and went on to have a long career as a computer programmer, consultant and manager.

Larry is survived by his loving children, Jacob Beach (Susan Roemer) and Jennifer (Micah) Beach; step-children, Matthew, Michael and Ashley Judy; grandchildren, Nicole, Kaylee and Dereck Beach; and sister, Juliann Beach. Larry had the biggest heart, a great sense of humor, the gift of gab and the best shoulder to lean on. For those reasons, he leaves behind many friends, family, and friends who were like family, including his best friend of many years, Ric Olson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Tami Beach.

Larry preferred cremation and the family has requested that his remains receive Burial at Sea with the U.S. Navy. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date for family and friends. - Illegitimi non carborundum - (Motto of the USS Tunny (SSN-682)).