Larry “Bear” Monte King, age 69, of Byron, Minnesota died on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester, MN after a courageous battle with cancer and congestive heart failure.

Larry was born on May 6 to Laurance and Iva (Chilson) King in Rochester, MN in 1954. Larry graduated from Byron High School in 1972. Later he graduated from Riverland with a Mechanical Drafting Degree, graduating when his children were in elementary school. He lived in the Byron area and worked at Weiss Construction for some time. He was also honored to do some work with the Hiawatha Children’s Home.

Larry found great joy in hunting, fishing and wood working. He also enjoyed watching his favorite teams: the MN Vikings and Woodbury Royals. Larry wouldn’t have been able to enjoy these pastimes without the selfless, loving gift of two kidneys from his sister Lonnie and Brother-in law Kevin that helped to extend his life.

Larry is survived by his children Allison King of Woodbury, MN and Jordan (Sven) Hovey of Mondovi, Wi; his siblings Lonnie (Don) Voll of Byron, Loah Nelson of Kasson, Monte (Sam) King of Rochester and Laya (Kevin) Morris of Byron; 7 grandchildren Hunter, Lily, Gage, Cameron, Ryder, Kora and Bristol; and many nieces and nephews.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents Laurance and Iva King.

A heartfelt thank you to Kevin for all the care and hard work helping dad.

Family would also like to thank the nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital and the staff at Seasons Hospice.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 4-6PM at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN). Following the visitation, the family invites family and friends to the Byron Legion.

A funeral service will be held at 2PM on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Byron, MN.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the King family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.