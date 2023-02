Dec. 31, 1941 - Jan. 31, 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Larry Blowers, 81, Byron, Minn., died Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Rochester.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Community Celebration Church in Kasson, Minn. Pastor Steve Larson will officiate. A reception will follow. Private family burial will be at a later date in East St. Olaf Cemetery in Rock Dell, Minn.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Kasson.