Larry Donald Kerr passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 10th, 2023 while in hospice care.

Larry was born on May 5th, 1948 to Donald Russell Kerr and Elaine Jertine (Campbell) Kerr, in Rochester Mn. Larry had two younger siblings, Harry and Susan. He worked at Piggly Wiggly to save up to buy his first car, a 1954 Chevrolet four door. Larry graduated from John Marshall in 1966 and joined the United States Air Force upon graduation. He served as a Personnel Technician, stationed in Virginia for 4 years and later joined the Minnesota Army National Guard. Larry retired with a rank of Master Sergeant with 22 years of service to his country.

Larry would marry Peggy Ann Mitchell, the girl who lived across the street! They lovingly adopted a daughter, Megan Marie Kerr. They lived in Oronoco, where Larry later became the Mayor. Peggy died suddenly of an aneurism while Megan was away at Basic Training in the United States Air Force.

A number of years later, Larry married Jeanne Ann Wittlief also from Oronoco, they moved to Rochester and made their life together there.

On April 1st, 1974 Larry was hired by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office as a Jailer. Later, Larry spent 2 years with the Rochester Police Department, followed by serving as an Olmsted County Deputy Sheriff, with a total of 22 dedicated years in his law enforcement career. After retirement he was employed by the Federal Protective Service Agency spending many assignments within the Social Security Office as well as the IRS Office.

Larry enjoyed deer hunting with his old buddies and meeting retired deputies and military friends for breakfast. He also looked forward to participating in events with his POW/MIA Riders Association and riding his three-wheeler!

His favorite way to spend time was being with his loving wife and their grandchildren, Trenton and Barrett.

Larry is survived by his wife, Jeanne Ann Wittlief-Kerr, daughter Megan Kerr-Wollenburg (Josh), stepsons Jesse Wittlief, Frank (Katie) Wittlief, and grandsons Trenton and Barrett. Brother Harry (Cindy) Kerr, sister Susan (Danny) Mitchell and several loving cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Elaine Jertine Kerr and father Donald Russell Kerr and his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the POW/MIA Riders Association to which Larry was an active member.

A Celebration of Larry’s life will be held on Sunday, March 19th from noon-3pm at the Rochester VFW Post 1215 in the Gold Star Venue. Military Honors will be presented at 12:15 with a luncheon to follow.