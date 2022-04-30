Larry Eckhardt Glasenapp

Larry E. Glasenapp, 83, passed away January 21, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Larry was born in Rochester, Minnesota on April 21, 1938, son of Eckhardt and Harriet (Nee Allis) Glasenapp of Oronoco, Minnesota. Larry graduated from Pine Island High School and went on to Macalester College in St. Paul were he received a degree in elementary education. After teaching for several years, Larry joined the Peace Corp, serving in Africa. After his time in the Peace Corp Larry worked in retail in the Philadelphia area.

Larry is survived by his wife, Lisa Jabar of Philadelphia; brother Richard of Racine, WI; brother John (Ann) of St Paul; sister Susan Vincenty of Los Angeles, and other relatives and friends.

A short memorial service for family and friends will be held at the Oronoco cemetery on May 19th at 3 PM.