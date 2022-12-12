Larry Fix, 80, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at his home in Plainview. He was born December 30, 1941, in St. Charles, the only child of John and Norma (Ragland) Fix. Larry’s early years were spent on a farm outside of St. Charles. His family moved to town when he was in 7th grade, and he graduated from St. Charles High School in 1959. He went on to earn Bachelor of Science and Master’s of Education degrees from Mankato State University. Larry married Constance “Connie” Vervaecke on July 5, 1981, in Plainview.

Larry began his teaching career in 1965 at Garden City, MN where he taught Social Studies, was a sports coach and served as Principal. In 1970, he moved to Plainview and served as the High School Principal. He also was an assistant coach of the baseball team when they won the 1978 MN Class A State Championship. He was part of the consolidation of the Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM) schools and retired from PEM in 1997. After his retirement from the school, he was employed by the Public Works Department in Plainview and the Schleicher Funeral Homes for many years.

Larry had many civic roles in the communities where he lived. While in Garden City he worked part-time as a deputy for Blue Earth County. After moving to Plainview, he served as a volunteer fire fighter and a driver for the ambulance service. Larry was a part-time deputy for the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Department and worked for the Plainview and Elgin Police. He served on the City Council and later as Mayor of Plainview.

Sports were an important part of his life. He excelled at several sports in high school including basketball, football, baseball, and track. As an adult he played softball, golf, and volleyball. His Vernon Center Fastpitch Softball team won the State Championship in 1968. He also was a referee for baseball, football, and basketball at the high school and college levels, including several state championships games.

During the summer, Larry and Connie enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Shell Lake, Wisconsin. In the winter months, they enjoyed their home in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Larry is survived by two sons, Mike (Lisa) Fix of Apple Valley and their children, Tom, and Kelly; and Steve (Kathy) Fox of Commerce Township, MI and their children Lauren, and Brecken. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Norma, and his loving wife of 40 years, Connie.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 19, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview with Msgr. Tom Melvin officiating. Friends and family may visit from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, at the Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will follow the service in St. Joachim’s Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon will be served.

