Larry Frederick Rucker, 80, of Rochester passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Madonna Towers.

Larry Frederick Rucker was born on February 21, 1943, to Lawrence and Evelyn (Lovelace) Rucker in Rochester, Minnesota. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1964. After high school Larry attended Rochester Community College for Electrical Engineering. Larry served in the United State Army Reserves. He worked for an engineering firm before being employed by the City of Rochester as a Traffic Technician. He was married to Glady Hopkins on July 24,1976. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling & snowmobiling & Threshing Bee. He loved coaching youth bowling for many years at Colonial Lanes.

He is survived by his wife, Glady Rucker; son, Steven (Tamara) Rucker; three grandchildren, Jared, Brandon, Katie; sister and brother in-laws Cindy & Dennis Dohrmann, Ann & Jeff Franzen, Beth Hodgman & special friend Brad Johnson; nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Darlene Rucker; mother & father in-law Earl & Gladys Hopkins, and one brother in-law, Scott Hodgman.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901). A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Oronoco Cemetery.

