Sept. 27, 1940 - April 6, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Larry Larsen, 81, Rochester, Minn., died Wednesday, April 6, in Rochester.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 30, at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Rochester.

Arrangements by Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes in Rochester.