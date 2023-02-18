Larry Lewis

Larry Dean Lewis age 83 of Golden Valley, MN formerly of Mantorville, MN born September 20, 1939, passed away January 20, 2023 at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital is St Louis Park, MN.

Larry graduated from Kasson-Mantorville High School in 1957. He joined the Mayo Clinic in 1959. While on educational leave he completed his X-ray technologist training at St Joseph Hospital in St Paul, MN and in 1977 he was named supervisor of the gallbladder section.

After retiring from Mayo Larry moved to the Minneapolis area to be closer to professional and college sports and play golf (he once had a hole in one). Larry was called a “Sports Nut”. He played many sports in high school such as football, baseball, basketball and track. While spending two years in the U.S. Army he also played basketball.

He was preceded in death by his father, William “Dwight”; mother, Alyce “Mae”; sisters, Harriet, Phyllis, and Verda; brothers, James, Earle, John, and Chuck. He is survived by brothers, Willian “Bill” of Kasson and Richard (Charlene) of Brooklyn Park, MN and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will be served following the service.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507)634-6510. Blessed be his memory.