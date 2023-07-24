Larry Voth

Larry William Voth, age 74 of Red Wing, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Larry was born on November 21, 1948 in Red Wing, the son of Erwin and Verneil (Buck) Voth.

He graduated from Goodhue High School in 1966 and went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1975. He served with the US Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1974.

Larry married Deanna Lodermeier on September 7, 1974 in Goodhue, and they had two daughters, Lindsey and Kelsey. They were blessed with four grandchildren who called Larry “Papa”, and he loved following their activities and spending time with them.

Larry loved the outdoors, and you’d often find him fishing or walking in the prairie. He was a Pheasants Forever Life Member, and a dedicated volunteer with the Goodhue County Chapter. He spent countless hours fundraising, planning annual banquets, and encouraging youth hunting and local school trap teams. Larry was honored for his dedication to land and wildlife conservation locally and state-wide, and helped create hundreds of acres of wildlife management areas, prairie restorations and conservation lands.

Larry also spent many hours with his friends at the Red Wing American Legion Post #54 telling stories, sharing laughs, and keeping track of all the goings on.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Ernest Hernlem.

He will be missed by his wife of 48 years, Deanna; daughters, Lindsey (Nick) Dutchak of Prescott, WI, and Kelsey Van Deusen (Kory Prall) of Red Wing; grandchildren Ethan and Emma Dutchak and Raylen and Silas Van Deusen; sisters, Marlene Hernlem and Bonnie Voth, both of Red Wing; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog Maycee.

A celebration of life gathering is being planned for Thursday, August 3 from 4-7 PM at the Red Wing American Legion.

Larry was so generous in his contributions to so many youth, civic and conservation organizations. Memorials in Larry’s name may be given to Goodhue Co. Pheasants Forever, St. Croix Hospice, Red Wing Friends of the Bluff and Red Wing American Legion Post #54.

Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home in Cannon Falls. Online condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.