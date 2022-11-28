Laura “Laurie” Lecy, 75, of rural Dexter, MN, died on Saturday (November 26, 2022) loving family by her side, of natural causes, at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester, MN where she had been a resident for 1 week.

Laura Jean Fink was born on February 13, 1947 in Wykoff, MN to Russell and Emma (Nagel) Fink. She grew up in rural Rochester, attended Chester country school and Rochester schools, graduating from John Marshall HS in 1965. She moved to Winona, MN where she was employed as a clerical worker at Winona State University and later worked in their offices in Rochester. She loved roller skating and one night at Glover Roller Rink in Stewartville she met a young man named Delbert Lecy. Laura and Delbert were married on November 9, 1968 at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. They lived in rural Stewartville until 1971 when they moved to rural Dexter where they farmed, raised their kids and have continued to make their home. Laurie was a homemaker and farmwife and was employed at IBM in Rochester for 30 years until her retirement. She was employed part-time as a book-keeper for Radcliffe Homes for several years. Delbert is a lifelong farmer for over 60 years. Laurie was a past member of Grand Meadow Lutheran Church and served as secretary on the Pleasant Valley Twsp. Board for several years. She enjoyed going on trips and cruises with Delbert and family, baking, was an avid reader, collected Elvis memorabilia and liked drinking Pepsi-Cola. She loved time spent with her family.

Laurie is survived by her husband - Delbert of rural Dexter; 1 son and 1 daughter - Martin Lecy of La Crosse, WI and BethAnn Lecy of rural Dexter; 3 brothers - David(Dawn) Fink of Rochester; John(Cindy Heigel) Fink of Edina, MN and Dan(Emma Jean) Fink of Rochester; sister-in-law - Kathi Fink of Couer D’Alene,ID; brother-in-law - Jim Bedtke of Dover, MN ; her Aunt Beulah Boe of Phoenix, AZ and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters - Janice Bedtke and Susan Fink, and brother - James Fink.

In keeping with Laurie’s wishes no service or visitation will take place. A private family burial and committal service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Laurie are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.