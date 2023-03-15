Lauren B. (Clement) Hain

Lauren Bellows (Clement) Hain (75) passed away March 10, at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester.

Lauren was born in St. Mary’s Hospital on July 23, 1947, to Barbara Peterson Clement and John David Clement later taking the Hain name from Fred Hain, his stepdad. Lauren graduated from John Marshall High School in 1966. He spent 1966-1970 in the Marine Corp primarily based at Cherry Point, N.C. Lauren married Carolyn (Sievers) Hain at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Faribault, MN on June 15, 1969. They lived in Rochester, then moved to Byron in 1973. After Rochester Community College, Lauren worked at IBM until 2002. In recent years he and Carolyn enjoyed travel to favorite fishing spots and chasing warmer weather to Texas and Arizona in winter.

Lauren loved fishing, bowhunting, camping and spending time with family and friends. Loved ones will remember the fish fries, secret recipe grilled chicken and Halloween chili. He was past president of Minnesota Bowhunters, Inc., enjoyed time with friends in the Rochester Archery Club, and spent time working with the Boy Scouts.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, sons John (Tatum) Hain of Summit, Wisconsin, Tom (Brandie) Hain of Byron, Sisters Laura (David) Fritts of Rochester, Cindy Hain of Black River Falls, Wisconsin and brother David Hain, of Kasson. In addition to these are 9 grandsons and a granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Celebration Church, 27337 County Hwy 34, Kasson, MN 55944. Visitation will be an hour before the service with a lunch following the service. A private interment will be held at a later date.