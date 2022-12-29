Lauren Brink LaVoi passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on the morning of December 23rd, 2022, after fighting a hard battle against cancer.

Lauren was born in Grand Forks, ND, on July 25, 1964, a very hot summer. In 1967, he and his family moved to Rochester, MN, where he attended Jefferson Elementary, Kellogg Middle, and Mayo High Schools, graduating in 1983.

After graduation, he attended RCC, where he played football and received an associate degree. A highlight of Lauren’s childhood was the summer of ‘72, spent in Honolulu with his family. Many hours were spent on Waikiki beach with his brothers. Lauren was a talented athlete and outdoorsman, starting when he won 2nd place in the Punt, Pass, and Kick Championship at the age of 13. He continued playing football from nine years of age to his college years at RCC, and he was captain of his team in high school. He loved to watch football, too-he was a dedicated Vikings fan. He was also a lover of hockey, baseball, deer hunting, and fishing. His 13-inch trophy walleye hangs proudly on the wall in his home, next to the heads of two prize bucks. He was in the crowd when the Twins were in the World Series championship games.

Lauren held a deep love for music. He played the trumpet in school, but later gave that up for live music. Lauren attended thousands of live concerts, traveling the country to follow his favorite bands, especially the Grateful Dead, and selling tie-dye t-shirts. Lauren was handy and talented in construction. He enjoyed rehabilitating and reselling homes as a side project, alongside his many years laying tile and carpet.

Lauren married Kristen Haack in 1996 at Bethel Lutheran Church, though they later divorced; they had three beautiful children together: Josie, Luke, and Ryan. Lauren prided himself on being a stay-at-home dad. His children were the light of his life. He was thrilled to be able to attend Josie’s college graduation the previous spring, as well as the games in Luke and Ryan’s senior football season this fall. His children remember fondly the days growing up spent playing games, doing puzzles, and watching movies with their dad. Lauren loved with all his heart and lived his life to the fullest. There is scarce a person in Rochester who doesn’t know of the LaVoi family, and Lauren had more loyal friends than can even be counted. Above everything else, Lauren loved his family.

Lauren is survived by his three children, Josie, Luke, and Ryan LaVoi, their beloved family dog, Deuce, his mother, Loya Olsen, and his two brothers, Daren LaVoi of Rochester, Dana (Kelly) LaVoi of Little Falls, MN, along with aunts, cousins, and his many lifelong friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Darie LaVoi, and his grandparents, Hazel and Walter Brink and Clara and Lawrence LaVoi.

A Funeral Service will be held for Lauren on January 7, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Bethel Lutheran Church 810 3rd Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904, with a visitation an hour prior.

Lauren’s family asks that memorials be sent to a fund created to finance the future education and careers of his three children. Checks can be written to the “Lauren LaVoi Memorial Fund” or to Josie LaVoi and brought to Think Mutual Bank or given directly to the family.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the LaVoi family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.