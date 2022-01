Jan. 29, 1963 - Jan. 19, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Laurie Bennett, 58, Rochester, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 19, in her home from natural causes.

Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a service at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 28, at Rochester Assembly. Memorials are preferred to the Laurie Bennet fund, care of Justyne Murphy at Think Bank.

Arrangements by Macken Funeral Home in Rochester.