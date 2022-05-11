Laury M. McAllister

Laury Mae McAllister, 65, of Dover, MN passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 8, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Laury was born April 3, 1957 in Rochester, MN the daughter of Raymond and Lillian (Smith) Driscoll. She was a 1975 graduate of John Marshall High School. On February 28, 1977 she married Bruce McAllister. They resided in Texas for 8 years and returned to Minnesota. In their union they were blessed with three children, Kim, Bridget and Buck. They later separated. Laury did daycare out of her home when her children were younger. She then worked for various business including Shopko, Fleet Farm and Cub Foods. She later became manager at Subway and worked as a surgical core technician for Mayo until 2013.

Laury met Michael Neis and found love again along with adventure. She loved the drives along the river counting eagles even though she often couldn’t see over the dash of Michael’s car. Laury loved her grandchildren and spoiled them as only a grandmother can do. She was also blessed with the many daily phone calls with her children and the close relationship she had with them. She liked garage sales, finding a good deal, bird watching, fishing, traveling and loved her two cats, Ace “Lil Devil” and Greta.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Schultz (Kelly Batt) of Winona, MN, Bridget (R.J.) Dotson of Oronoco, MN; her son, Bruce “Buck” McAllister, Jr of St. Charles, MN; seven grandchildren, Cheyanne, Brysen, Ryker, Aubrey, Rhea, Hailey and Ayden; three siblings, Cindy (Brad) Rausch of Rochester, MN, Sherry Perry of Rochester, MN and John Driscoll of Florida; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ken and Bob Driscoll; son-in-law, Dustin Schultz.

A funeral service celebrating Laury’s life will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, May 13, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Marion Cemetery, Marion, MN. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon following services from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church 770 Robert Ave SW, Eyota, MN 55934

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McAllister family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com