LaVain M. Ranvek

LaVain Muriel Ranvek, 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Prairie Meadows Sr. Living in Kasson, Minnesota.

LaVain was born January 13, 1929 at home in Oslo, MN to Gilbert and Mabel Edgar. LaVain was married to James Palmer Ranvek on October 3, 1946. They are the parents of six children, Lowell (Bev) Ranvek of Knoxville, TN, Linda Johnson of Rochester, MN, Michael (Vickie) Ranvek of Kasson, Jerry (Pam) Ranvek of Kasson, Randall (Barb) Ranvek of Lake City and Nancy (Jeff) Smith of Lake City; all who survive as well as 18 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great grandchildren.

LaVain was preceded in death by her husband James; her parents Gilbert & Mabel Edgar; brothers Clayton Edgar, Sherman Edgar; sister Doris Moen and granddaughter Holly.

LaVain worked at Waters Conley and also did housekeeping for two family doctors in Rochester. Later in life and following retirement, James and LaVain spent many winters in Arizona.

The funeral service for LaVain will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 23 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 301 8th Ave NW, Kasson with Pastor Mary Kaye Ashley officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kasson, MN.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Prairie Meadows and to Hospice for the care they gave to LaVain.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Kasson.

Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kasson is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.