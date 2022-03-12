LaVarian Post

LaVarian (Schultz) Post passed away Friday March 11 at Zumbrota Care Center. She was born February 2, 1928 to Roy and Clara (Quast) Schultz on the family farm in White Willow. She attended country school through 8th grade and graduated from Zumbrota High School in 1946. On February 4, 1948, she married Arnold Post at her parents’ home in White Willow. LaVarian enjoyed baking, sewing, old time dances, community ed, bus trips, and word search puzzles.

She is survived by her four children: Jeanette (Norm) Hauschildt, Ken (Carol) Post, Barb (Rick) Johnson, and Kevin Post; 8 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold (December 10, 1990), her sister Frieda (Donald) Matthees, daughter-in-law Ginger Post, and a great-granddaughter.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday March 16th at 11:00 AM at Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. The Rev. Wayne Schoch will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Zumbrota Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be available via livestream through the church’s website at www.christlutheranzumbrota