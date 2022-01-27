LaVaughn Osborn

LaVaughn (Bonnie) Osborn, 91, of Rochester died on January 26, 2022.

She was born on March 12, 1930 in Rochester, MN. She moved to Wykoff, MN after her second birthday, when her father was killed in a farm related accident. She graduated from Wykoff High School in 1948. On April 15, 1950, she married Harold “Harry” Osborn at St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church in Fountain, MN. LaVaughn treasured her husband, family, faith, and friends.

LaVaughn worked as a cafeteria monitor at John Adams School in Rochester for thirteen years and had a postal sub-station for three years at Knowlton Department Store.

She enjoyed entertaining, knitting, crocheting, dancing, and card games, especially bridge and 500. LaVaughn expressed genuine interest in everyone she met, and never lost her positive outlook towards life, in spite of all the family sadness.

LaVaughn is survived by her husband of 71 years; son, Jim; daughter, Juliann; 2 daughters-in-law; 3 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 daughters, 1 son, and 2 brothers.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church with Rev. Shawn Haremza officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass. Interment will be in Cherry Grove Cemetery in Spring Valley, MN.

