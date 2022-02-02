LaVern “Lefty” Allhiser, age 89 of Rochester, passed away on January 31, 2022 at his home.

Lefty was born on September 18, 1932 in Highland Township to Edward and Bernice (Plank) Allhiser. He grew up in Elgin and moved to Rochester in 1942. On May 6, 1950, Lefty joined the United States Army and served until May 13, 1953. After returning from Korea, he laid tile and bartended. He married Donna Lane and together they had six children and later divorced. On June 21, 1986, Lefty married Nancy Fiene in St. Charles, MN. Together they made their home and Rochester and Lefty continued to bartend at the Labor Club, VFW, CJs Lounge, and American Legion.

Lefty was a member of the Eagles Club, the VFW, and the American Legion. He loved to watch the Minnesota Vikings. He and Nancy took many trips together as well.

Lefty is survived by his wife of 36 years Nancy, children Bob (Gerianne), David (Lori), Mike (Sue), Kathleen (Bruce) Hill, and James (Julie); 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Debra; brothers Harold and LeRoy “Toby”; and sister Lucille.

Private Graveside Service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the VFW Post 1215, 2775 43rd St NW, Rochester, MN 55901.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Allhiser family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com