Lavon C. Larson, long-term resident of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away on March 16th, 2022, at the age of 91. Lavon Crawley, known affectionately as Bonnie, was born on December 30, 1930, in Rochester, Minnesota to Leslie and Blanche (Fox) Crawley. She was the youngest of four children.

Bonnie married Arnold (Red) F. Larson in 1948 and resided in Rochester until they retired in 1991, whereupon they moved to Arkansas. Bonnie worked for most of her adult life for the Kahler Hotel in Rochester and served as the hotel’s Switchboard Manager. Bonnie and Red loved to play golf together and this became a favorite past-time in their retired life. Bonnie was an avid bridge player, and also volunteered for several non-profit organizations, her favorite being an adult literacy program.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years, Arnold, in 2020; her brothers, Darrell and Hubert, as well as sister, Charlotte. She is survived by one child; Richard A. (Emily) Larson, Newark, Ohio; grandchildren, Erik M. (Colette) Larson, Edgewood, Kentucky, Ellen K. Larson (Chris Davis), Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and two great-grandchildren, Luke M. Larson and Ethan W. Davis.

There are no funeral services scheduled at this time.