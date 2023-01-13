LaVonne A. Domke

LaVonne Anna Domke, age 80, was called home to her heavenly Father on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

LaVonne was born in 1942 in Rochester, MN to Edward and Lillie (Bublitz) Laskowske. She was the oldest of five girls. After graduating from high school, she did work at various jobs before joining Mayo Clinic where she worked for 34 years. She took great pride in her work as a Clinical Assistant in the Ophthalmology Department.

LaVonne married Melvin Domke in 1959 and had two sons, Randy (Randall) and Jim (James). They resided in Hammond their entire married life. Family was everything to LaVonne. She loved spending time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as meeting new people. She was a great networker, always trying to find some way that she was connected to everyone she met, whether it was through a mutual connection or being related to her or someone she knew.

She enjoyed many crafts, reading, crocheting, coloring, and decorating the home in Hammond and the family Cabin. LaVonne was an avid gardener and often had extra produce to share with family and friends. She loved her flowers the most.

LaVonne and Mel liked to travel in their early retirement years. In later years, they had a weekly trip to Plainview for cards with friends at the Plainview Community Center. Since the early 1970s, at least part of their summers were spent at the family cabin in Waskish, MN on Upper Red Lake where they enjoyed quiet time, nature and visits from the kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. The cabin was a favorite place.

She will be greatly missed by her sister, Joanne Laskowske, surviving son, Jim Domke, and daughter-in-law Janice Domke both of Hammond. Grandchildren Shawn (Jeremy) Jensen of Plainview, Chad (Stephanie) of Zumbro Falls, Mickel (Jeremy) Thompson of Mantorville. Phoebe (Jason) Wagner of Rochester and Miles Farris of Rochester., 11 great grandchildren, a niece, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three sisters, and her son, Randy (Randall).

The family would like to thank Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center where LaVonne resided the last couple of years. The love and care the staff showed her is so much appreciated by her family.

A Funeral service will be held at 3pm on Monday, January 16th at Community Presbyterian Church in Plainview with visitation held one hour prior to the service. Graveside service will follow at the Millville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Community Presbyterian Church in LaVonne’s name where she was an active member for many years.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Domke family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.