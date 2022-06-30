LaVonne Bianchi

LaVonne R. Bianchi, 88 of Wabasha, passed away on Sunday June 26th, 2022, at her home in Wabasha, MN surrounded by her family.

LaVonne Rose was born March 1, 1934, in Austin, MN to Miles and Julietta (Hanson) Otto. She graduated from Elkton High. She was a cheerleader and dated the star running back of the Elkton football team. She enjoyed her career as a legal secretary for over 30 years.

On June 20, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart (that star running back) Arthur A. Bianchi at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Rose Creek, MN. Together they raised four children: Denise, Joseph, Jim and Diane. After she and Arthur retired in 1990, they moved to their home in rural Wabasha. He preceded her in death June 5, 2009.

LaVonne was a member of St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha. Art and Vonnie took their children on numerous fishing and camping trips. The favorite destinations were Lake Vermilion and Winnibigoshish. They also loved to pack up the station wagon and travel across the US with four kids and a large black lab. In their retirement they enjoyed traveling with friends. She enjoyed antiques, estate sales, playing cards with friends and family and casinos. Most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Denise (Brian) Sylvester; Joe (Penny) Bianchi; Jim (Mary) Bianchi; and Diane (Dana) McManus; 11 grandchildren: Mike, Anna, Cody, Joe (Mary Claire), Jack (Julia), Tom (Ashley), John, Tony (Bri), Nick, Sydney (Hunter), and Carley (Dalon); eight, soon to be nine great grandchildren: Klayton, Hayden, Tyler, Dante, Olivia, Celia, Archer, and Russell; a sister Carolyn (Richard) Clapper; and many relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Arthur; a sister Marlys Watros and a brother Roger Otto.

The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha. Interment will be at St. Felix Cemetery, Wabasha.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha and one hour prior to Mass at the church.

Memorials can be directed to St. Felix School or Gundersen - St. Elizabeth Foundation.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com