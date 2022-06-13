LaVonne “Bonnie” Hoenk

LaVonne “Bonnie” Leone Hoenk died peacefully at home surrounded by family, on June 10, 2022, at the age of 92. Bonnie was one of six children born to Richard M. Parker and Elna E. Reiter in Wabasha County on January 14, 1930. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1947. On May 19, 1950, she married Robert D. Hoenk at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin, Minnesota. They rented, and later bought a farm one mile south of Elgin, where they raised six children together. Bonnie worked alongside Bob on the farm, while working various other jobs outside the home, eventually working full-time at Eastwood and Peoples State Bank in Elgin as first a loan officer, and later a bank teller. The couple retired to Pine Island, Minnesota in 2001, where they enjoyed living and traveling, until moving to SE Rochester in 2015.

Bonnie was a gardening enthusiast and from spring to fall would be out tending her beautiful flower gardens and potted flower plants. She also enjoyed golfing, going for bike rides, and traveling with Bob. She loved sharing her talents with others, whether it was knitting sweaters for children in need; baking countless cookies to share with Gift of Life Transplant House, family, and friends; and quilting for Redeemer Lutheran Church. She also became fond of scrapbooking later in life and created incredible memory books for each of her grandchildren, which spanned the history and pictures of family ancestors through each child’s graduation. Bonnie was happiest when her family gathered, sharing laughter and memories. She doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and would never admit to spoiling them, insisting instead they were “well-loved.” Bonnie’s faith in our Lord was steadfast. She was a shining example of how to live a faithful life to the fullest, and faced death without fear, knowing her final resting place was in our Father’s loving arms.

She is survived by her husband, Robert of Rochester, MN; son Steven (Sue) Hoenk, Byron, MN; daughters Tamara Konicek of Rochester, MN; Nancy (Gregg) Carlson of Rochester, MN; Brenda (Wayne) Meyers of Elgin, MN; Kim (Dean) Jensen of Rochester, MN; Melissa (Andy) Mazur of Huntley, IL; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren sisters Nadine Siem of Rochester, MN; Kaye Willis, of Rochester, MN; and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers Donald and Gordon (Dutch) Parker, and sister Betty Westermann.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16th, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Ben Loos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Elgin Cemetery in Elgin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Rochester, Minnesota.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com