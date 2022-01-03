LaVonne E. Hatting

LaVonne Elsie Hatting, 93, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by her family, in her own home.

LaVonne was born September 22, 1928 in Luverne, MN to Ole Lockrem and Ella Adelia (Peterson). She grew up on the family farm S.E. of Adrian, MN. She graduated from Adrian High School in 1946 and then worked for TriState Insurance Company.

She was united in marriage to Edward Frank Hatting on April 30, 1947 after his service to our country in WWII. They made their home initially in Luverne MN where they welcomed their daughter, Mary Ann before moving to Rochester.

They began a family owned grocery business in Rochester: initially leasing Carl’s Market, and then in 1967 they purchased a corner lot on the South East Rochester ‘belt line” where they built Ed’s Pik Quick Market. LaVonne was employed at Mayo Clinic after the grocery was sold secondary to Ed’s failing health. She volunteered for the Rochester Methodist Hospital Auxiliary following her retirement from Mayo. She was an active member of St. Francis Catholic Church for many years.

LaVonne is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann (Thomas) Ryan of Byron, MN; granddaughter, Colleen Ryan (Matthew) Browne of Maplewood, MN; grandson, Michael Ryan of St. Cloud, MN; two great-grandsons, Benjamin and Jacob Browne; sister, Judy Christian of Edina, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

LaVonne enjoyed travel after retirement. She enjoyed reading, baking, bird watching, and she was an avid dog lover. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, especially with her great grandchildren.

She aged with grace and dignity as she managed the challenges of her health and was able to remain in her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Brenndan Ryan, Byron, MN; sisters, Elaine Myers, Longmont, CO and Evelyn Gladhill, Bemidji, MN; and brother, Henry Hanson Jr., Adrian, MN.

A Funeral Mass for LaVonne will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Co-Cathedral of St. John The Evangelist in Rochester, MN, with Rev. Msgr. Gerald Mahon officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass.

Please note that face masks are required by the church to attend this funeral Mass in alignment with Covid protocols.

Memorials are preferred to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Services are entrusted to Macken Funeral Home. Words of Sympathy or remembrance are welcomed online at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.