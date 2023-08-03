Lawrence Below, “Lugs”, 96, formerly of Spencer WI, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2023, at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester, Minnesota, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencer with Rev. James Groleau officiating. He will be laid to rest in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Brighton. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until time of services.

Lawrence was born June 23, 1927, on the family farm on Veefkind Road in Spencer, WI, to Martin and Jennie (Moen) Below. As a young boy, he attended the nearby country school, worked hard on the farm, and enjoyed many nearby outdoor activities like fishing and berry picking. Lawrence was active in 4-H and took great pride in the awards he received for his garden.

Lawrence graduated from Spencer High School in 1945. He was a dedicated student and talented athlete who excelled at basketball.

Lawrence was called to serve his country with the Army’s 45th Infantry Division during the Korean War. He received the Purple Heart for his injuries during combat. The experiences, injuries, and sense of dedication learned during the war would affect Lawrence for the rest of his life.

Lawrence worked a variety of jobs before finding his passion in the Dairy Foods Industry. He worked for Parkin Ice Cream, M&M Candy, Spencer Milk Products, and Dairy Belt, before eventually working over 40 years at Land O’Lakes. Lawrence was often recognized with awards during his career.

Lawrence married Marlene Toltzman on September 2nd, 1957. They enjoyed 36 happy years of marriage before Marlene passed away in 1993.

Lugs was a busy man who always “had work to do”. In his spare time, he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cross-country skiing. He also enjoyed bowling and supporting the Green Bay Packers. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. Lawrence liked to be warm, often sporting a fleece vest (even in the summertime) and letting you know if your hands were cold. He enjoyed his retirement years attending auctions, collecting antiques, and spending time with his family and special friend, Inez.

Lawrence is survived by his son, Kent (Krista) Below of Rochester, MN, and granddaughters, Kayelynn Below and Kenzie Below; special friend, Inez Fosberg of Spencer, WI; his brother, Jerry (LaVonne) Below of Dickinson, ND, and numerous nieces and nephews. Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; brother, Arnold (Ruth) Below; sister, June (Lloyd) Hoops and by his parents.

Lawrence’s family wishes to thank the staff at Cottagewood for their kind and compassionate care. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Spencer WI, or to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.

His arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer.