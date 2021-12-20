Lawrence Green

Lawrence Joseph Green passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Winona Health surrounded by his wife and children. Larry was born August 3, 1941 in St Louis, Missouri to Rose and Lawrence D Green. A life-long lover of education, he attended St Vincent College Prep, St Girardeau, Missouri, St Mary’s of the Barrens in Perryville, Missouri, St Louis University and Seabury-Western Episcopal Seminary.

Larry moved to the Winona area in 1972. He worked in various teaching and counseling positions throughout his career; St. Theresa’s College and later St. Mary’s University, Director of Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Court appointed Psychological examiner, and as a Consulting Psychologist to the Federal Medical Center. Larry maintained a private practice for many years as well.

Larry answered a life-long calling to ministry and was ordained in the Episcopal Church. He served as the priest for several local parishes including St. Paul’s in Winona for many years. Larry was a dad, grandpa, and friend to many. He loved to share his latest funny story or corny joke. We will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra, sister Rose Mary Green of St. Louis Missouri, brother-in-law Mike Witzke Rochester MN, sister-in-law Nanci Bernard Rochester MN; children Susan Green (Hans Erickson) Eagan, MN, Christine Tucci Osorio (Nic) Woodbury, MN, Joshua Lamphere, Woodbury, MN, Karen Green Martin (Marcus) St. Paul, MN, Justin Lamphere (Kelly Wolfe) Vadnais Heights, MN, Anna Lamphere Apple Valley, MN and grandchildren Evan, Tygen, Catalina, Lorelei, Jakob, Siri, Sebas, Maxwell, Owen, Griffin, Zadie, Afton, Anton, Nico, Parker, Avey, Beatriz, and Hadley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ramona Vaughn and sister-in-law Susan O’Neil.

Services will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Winona MN, 11AM Thursday, December 23, 2021. The family requests masks for the service.

Memorials preferred to YMCA Winona, 902 Parks Avenue, Winona, MN 55987.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.