Lawrence “Larry” James Butler 65, of Dodge Center, passed away on January 2, 2023 at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester MN. He was born on November 26, 1957, in Faribault, MN to his loving parents James and Bonnie (Knudson) Butler.

Larry was married to his best friend Betty Jane Butler (Bucher). Betty and Larry met on the Al Quie trail ride in 1976 doing what they loved, trail riding. They were married on October 4, 1980, in Kasson, MN.

Larry and Betty have two sons Ross and Adam. Their family has enjoyed many years raising Black Angus Cattle and Quarter Horses. Through their time as a family going to shows, fairs, and trail rides across the country they have built many great friendships and family memories. Larry was a master cook with his cast iron over the fire.

Larry had a long career as a Farrier (horse shoer) for more than 30 years. Through his farrier work he built many great friendships. He worked at the Concord Locker during busy seasons as well. Most recently he worked at Ag Partners in Pine Island MN. Larry was also a long-term volunteer with 4-H and was a member of the American Angus Association.

Larry is survived by his sons Ross Butler of Dodge Center, Adam Butler of West Concord and his dog Bullet; sisters Cheryl (Mark) Gillard of Dodge Center MN, Eileen (Bill) Huneke of Phoenix AZ; Brothers Mike (Denise) Butler of Hayfield MN, Bob (Bonnie) Butler of Dodge Center MN; mother-in-law Mary Ann Bucher of Mantorville MN; sister-in-law Lee Ann (Todd) Hoffman of Kasson MN, Annie (Rick) Thayer of Ridgeland WI; brother-in-law Mark Bucher of Rochester MN, Scott (Lisa) Bucher of Blooming Prairie MN. Larry is also survived by 16 nieces and nephews who have cherished Uncle Larry.

He was proceeded in death by his parents James and Bonnie (Knudson) Butler, father-in-law Larry Bucher, and nephew Brent Huneke. Larry was also proceeded in death by four very special animals; Ginger his first pony, Piedmont the grullo horse he was riding when he met his wife, and Leo a horse he would often take on a friendly horse race, and his dog Huckleberry, who traveled many miles by his side.

The Butler family would like to invite friends and family to a celebration of life in Larry’s Honor at the Dodge Center American Legion on January 14 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. A prayer service and tribute to Larry will be held at 1:00 p.m.