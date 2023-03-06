Lee A. Alaspa

It was the last day of February 2023 that Lee Alaspa, of Rochester, MN, became absent from his body with family present. He fought a long hard battle, doing it his way and with bravery.

Lee was born on September 18, 1955 to Lester and Ruth (Sipola) Alaspa in Virginia, Minnesota. After he graduated from high school in 1973 he belonged to the United Mine Workers of America in northern MN. He eventually began working for the United States Postal Service in Virginia, Duluth, Minneapolis and lastly in Rochester, MN.

Lee was blessed with 2 children; Curt and Kelly with his first wife Jean. He enjoyed their sporting activities, golfing and playing games and cards with them.

In 1997, Lee met Caryl while delivering her mail. They married in 2000 and enjoyed years of traveling, golfing, playing games, cards and their fur babies.

He was a friendly man and loved being a mail carrier as he had many favorite customers. He was a MN Twins and Vikings fan, and missed a few days of work watching high school hockey tournaments.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Guy and Chris, mother-in-law Janet Ewing, 2 dogs Lucy and Isabel and several aunts and uncles.

He leaves behind his wife Caryl Ewing; Son Curt and his children Connor and Cameron; daughter Kelly (Mike); Father-in-Law Ray Ewing; Brothers-in-Law Gary (Cynthia) and David (Sarah), his fur baby Baylie and numerous Alaspa and Sipola aunts, uncles and cousins.

Lee donated his body to the Mayo Clinic Anatomical Bequest Program. There will be no formal service.

There will be a Celebration of Life of Lee held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 4-7 PM at Charlie’s Pub and Eatery. Please save the date and help us to honor Lee.

Family would like to extend their thanks to the wonderful staff and residents at Grand Meadow Senior Living.