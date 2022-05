March 22, 1954 - Nov. 15, 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Lee Gulbransen, 67, Albuquerque, N.M., died Monday, Nov. 15, in his home.

A funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at West St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Hayfield, Minn. Pastor Paul Thompson will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.