Lee Montgomery Taplin “Tapper” was born on June 20th, 1947 in Gardner, Kansas. He was the proud son of Willis and Alice Taplin. He passed away comfortably and peacefully on Monday, 8/7/23 surrounded by close family and those who loved him deeply. He is survived by Monica Yoon of Boise, ID. She and her husband Dan have three sons and a daughter: Rocco, Declan, Kennedy, and Everett. His Son, Vince Taplin of Rochester, and his wife Amy Taplin have 2 sons, Sterling and Maverick (with another one on the way... surprise!)

He was a realtor, and co-founder, of RE/MAX of Rochester for 38 years. He retired from real estate in 2011 (officially that time) followed by a few years of casually operating a part time handyman company with his wonderful friend Rob Artley. Though Lee hated broccoli, cats, an empty cup of coffee, and talking about politics - there wasn’t much else about life he didn’t love. He treasured endless summer evenings dancing and laughing. He adored spending time with family and friends. And let’s not forget his passion for all things that grow. He spent so much time joyfully trimming the hedges and trees into perfect spheres, cubes, and intricate shapes. He always had “that” house… the one that made you think “Dangit, I really need to mow soon and get my yard in shape”. It was beautiful, just like his personality. His final words were: HA! - Finally, I got the last word!” (probably).

Though he frequently joked that his headstone should read ” I told you I was sick! - His body will be cremated. A loving, casual celebration of his life will be held in a few weeks (date TBD). Memorials will be given to Alzheimer’s research.