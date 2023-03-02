LeeAnn Modderman of Rochester, MN passed away on March 2, 2023 at Season’s Hospice House in Rochester.

This is LeeAnn’s handwritten obituary:

I was born to Russell and Joann Modderman on December 5, 1953 at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1973 and during my high school years was actively involved with Church of Christ. I moved to Rochester, Minnesota where I worked for Telex for 20 years and part time at Saint Mary’s Gift Shop. The gift shop turned out to be my favorite job. I was a member of Rochester Assembly of God where I taught Sunday School for many years. Playing cards and games was always a highlight of my day, especially when I beat Caryl. I moved to High Pointe where I developed many new friendships and was able to be involved in many activities. Thank you to Jim and Diana for looking after and helping me.

I am preceded in death by my parents, aunts Janet Ewing and Lois Bogenschutz, cousin-in-law Lee Alaspa, and my furry companion Phoebe.

I am survived by my brothers James and Richard Modderman; and uncle Ray Ewing.

Thank you to cousins Caryl Ewing, Gary Ewing, David Ewing, Cindy Follmuth and Becky Kock for all their support. Special appreciation to Caryl for always being there for me, my best buddy Phil Chapman and friends Cindee and Mark Schimelpfenig.

At my request, there will be no services. My faith in God through Jesus has carried me through life, God bless you all!

