Lenora Thompson

Published August 01, 2023

Lenora (Petersen) Thompson, 90, a long-time resident of the Northfield area, passed surrounded by  family on July 22, 2023, in Wells, MN at The Shepherd’s Inn Assisted Living where she spent the final  year of her life receiving exceptional care.

Lenora was born in the beautiful Cache Valley of northern Utah and grew up on a cattle and dairy farm  doing all the chores a farm girl must do to help keep the operation running. She helped her mother with  a big garden and with tending the chickens as well. Many people complain of having had to walk miles  to school in the snow, uphill both ways, but Lenora delighted in going to school in the winter when she  could ice skate 2 miles each way on the connecting waterway.

Once out of school, Lenora headed for  the big city (San Francisco) to pursue her dream of being a singer and model. While that dream was not  realized, music and singing always remained a central part of her life.

Lenora went back to Utah where she met and married Warren Thompson, with whom she had 6  children before they divorced in the 1990s. Warren was from Minnesota and it was primarily here that  they raised their brood. They ran a restaurant together in their early marriage in Sandy, Utah, then ran a  restaurant together in their later marriage in Nerstrand, MN. Once that was done, Lenora lived and  worked in Northfield at the Laura Baker School until her retirement at age 75. She cooked and catered  for the multiple entities served by the school. Lenora loved cooking for others and was very good at it,  but loathed cooking for herself so survived for many years on microwaveable entrees, bagged salads  and Haagen-Dazs ice cream.

When she became unable to live independently, Lenora moved to Wells, MN, to the Shepherd’s Inn  Assisted Living and truly enjoyed the care provided by the staff who treated her like a queen in her final  days. Ice cream was always available.

Lenora is survived by her children, Roanna (Randy) Vine, Kevin (Dennie) Thompson, Kaylene Marks,  Steve (Gerise) Thompson, Troy (Heather Tilghman) Thompson, Melanie (Craig Erpestad) Thompson, and  by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her entire family being  the youngest of 11 and the last to pass. Lenora was fiercely independent, witty and loving and will be  sorely missed by her family.

A Celebration of Life was held 12:00 PM on Wednesday August 2nd at Mahn Family Funeral Home -  Rochester Chapel. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM until the start of the service. More info at  www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituary/Lenora-Thompson. Memorials preferred to The  Shepherd’s Inn Assisted Living in Wells, MN.

