Leo L. Haubenschild, 90, of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away on March 1, 2023. Leo was born on August 22, 1932, to John and Hermine (Peterka) Haubenschild in Ellendale, Minnesota. He attended school in Ellendale. He started his working career in Ellendale in 1950 at Nelsons Grocery Store, L & G Chevrolet and then Albert Lea Foundry. He then entered the service on February 7, 1951, after Basic Training at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland. He served in Korea from September 1951 until January 1952 when the entire 1st Calvary Division was rotated out of the combat area and relocated to Camp Chitose on the Island of Hokkaido, Japan until his discharge in January 1954. After returning home he worked for Srsen Auto, and Associated Grocers in Blooming Prairie, and the International Harvester Store in Austin, before starting his 30-year career at IBM on June 24, 1957, retiring in 1987.

After retirement he did special assignments back at IBM. He worked at Northern Hills Golf Course in the Clubhouse for 21 seasons. On May 2, 2015, he was selected for the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. to visit all the war memorials.

He enjoyed playing baseball, fast pitch softball, fishing, golf, and spending time with his family.

Leo married Carol S. Lysne on June 1st, 1957, and together they had 3 children; Julie, Brian, and Laurie. He is survived by daughters, Julie Haubenschild of Rochester and Laurie (Guy Gosselin) of Cedarburg, Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Harriet Fread of La Crescent, Minnesota. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol; and son, Brian.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the River Park Chapel. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.

