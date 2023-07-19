Memorial Services will be at 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at New Life Church in Princeton for Leon Clarin, 71, of Rochester, who died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Rev. Dick Hoey will officiate and burial will be in the Baldwin Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Sunday at the church in Princeton with food for everyone following memorial services.

Leon Floyd Clarin, known as Pete to friends and family, was born May 2, 1952, in Fergus Falls to Leon and Lorraine (Moen) Clarin. Pete started off as truck driver and soon after moved into the field of drafting and manufacturing. In Fort Atkinson, WI, he moved into the printing industry eventually retiring as a digital printing consultant for Hewlett Packard. Pete had two sons, Josh and Henry, with his first wife Mary Jane. He spent his final years in Rochester with his second wife Vicki whom he married on September 30, 2017. One of his greatest joys in life were his two granddaughters, Mia and Reese.

Pete was adept at anything he tried but his true passion was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He spent may wonderful hours on the road with his brothers, son, and friends traveling the roads of the country he loved.

Pete is survived by his wife, Vicki of Rochester; sons, Leon “Henry” of Rochester and Josh of Prior Lake; grandchildren, Mia and Reese; mother, Lorraine of Princeton; siblings, Robert (Donna) of Princeton, Dan (Roma) of Two Harbors, Hazel (Dick) Hoey of Gaston, OR, John (Susan) of Princeton, Joedy of Mountain View, CA, Roger (Toni) of Milaca, and Caroline (Scheril Raymond) of Dalton; three step-children, Melanie Condado, Tom Graham, Zachary Graham and their spouses; five step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leon; and beloved nephew, Rais.