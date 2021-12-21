Leon J. Jacobson

Leon Jonathon Jacobson, 92, died December 18, 2021, at Whitewater Health Services in Saint Charles, Minnesota. He was born June 29, 1929, in Lanyon, Iowa to John and Adina (Erickson) Jacobson.

Leon graduated from Lanyon High School in 1947. In 1951 Leon enlisted in the Army, proudly serving his country in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. On February 14, 1954, he was united in marriage to Geraldine (Jeri) M. Smith in Climbing Hill, Iowa. They farmed together in rural Lanyon from 1954 to 1967, then purchased and moved to a farm near Austin, MN. Geraldine passed away April 26, 2002.

In October 2003 Leon married Phyllis Helle in Lyle, MN. They lived in rural Lyle, MN until Phyllis died May 21, 2016. Leon lived at Primrose Retirement Community in Austin, MN from 2016 to 2020. In November 2020 he moved to Whitewater Health Services.

Leon was a caring, kind, and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved and was proud of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed watching their events and accomplishments. He had a strong faith in God and was a devout member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Austin, MN. Leon was a respected farmer. He was proud of his Swedish heritage, enjoyed traveling, dancing, reading, and watching MN sport teams. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his four children, Thomas (Kristie) Jacobson, Saint Charles, MN; Scot (Mary) Jacobson, Cumming, GA; Nancy (Eric) Fressle, Highlands Ranch, CO; and Lois (Doug) Nash, Parker, CO; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; Phyllis’ children Jeffrey (Kathryn) Helle and Catherine (Chris) Roser and their families. In addition to his parents and wives, Leon was preceded in death by his siblings Dale and Robert, and grandson Jonathon Hunter Nash.

Funeral services for Leon will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Austin, with Pastor Paul Welke officiating. Visitation will be at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church from 9 – 10 a.m., Monday. Lunch will be served following services at the church.

Interment will be 3:30 p.m., Monday at Lost Grove Township Cemetery, Harcourt, Iowa. Refreshments and fellowship following the service will be at Heartland Bank Community Room in Gowrie, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2103 8th St. SW, Austin, MN 55912 in memory of Leon Jacobson. A live stream of Leon’s funeral will be available at https://www.facebook.com/Beautiful-Savior-Lutheran-Church-574744749360209.

Hoff Funeral Service of St. Charles is assisting the family with local arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com. Palmer Swank Funeral Home in Gowrie, IA is assisting the family with burial services. www.palmerswankfuneralhome.com.