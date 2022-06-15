Leona Kay Kirtz (Eisenman), 73 formerly of Chatfield, MN passed away peacefully in St. Paul, MN on May 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ray Kirtz, and her father Dana Eisenman. She is survived by her son Michael Myhrom (Siri), daughter Sarah Eisenman Myhrom (Kerry), grandchildren Elena and Stella, sisters Jenny Anderson (Todd) and Diane Erlandson (Glenn), and mother Helen Eisenman. Kay was born on September 30, 1948, in Rochester, MN, and graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester. She then studied biochemistry at Iowa State University, where she was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, a national honor society that recognizes superior scholarship. Kay valued education, and mentored her son and daughter in math and science. Her favorite job was with the Chatfield public library, where she was responsible for children’s programming. In her work at the library, she opened a world of adventure and possibility to the children of Chatfield by encouraging them to read and pursue their dreams. Kay also had a lifelong appreciation of the natural world. She cared deeply for animals, enjoyed tending her gardens, and delighted in walks through nature. Through her nine years with cancer, she lived with grace and courage, retaining both her witty sense of humor and her trust that God was in control. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chatfield Public Library, 314 South Main Street, Chatfield MN 55923.