A Mass of Christian Burial for Leona “Lee” Bellrichard will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday (April 1, 2023) at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Stewartville. Mrs. Bellrichard, 82, of rural Stewartville, died on Saturday (March 25, 2023) unexpectedly and peacefully at Mayo Clinic Rochester St. Marys Campus.

Leona Clara Bellrichard was born the second of ten children on September 11, 1940 in Morgan, MN to Frank and Elenora( Heigerscheidt) Billmeier. She grew up on the family farm, attended Morgan schools, graduating from Morgan HS in 1958. She attended nurses training at St. Marys Hospital where she was later employed. Lee was married on April 3, 1961 in Morgan, to Bruce Bellrichard. Following their marriage the couple raised their 3 sons and lived in rural Stewartville where they continued to make their home. Lee was a homemaker and was employed as an RN at St. Marys Hospital and Mayo Clinic for over 40 year until her retirement. Bruce is a retired business owner. Lee was a member of St. Bernards Catholic Church in Stewartville. She loved traveling the world with her sisters, quilting, fishing, tending to her huge garden and time spent with her large family. Being a grandma to seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren was one of Lee’s greatest joys.

Lee is survived by her husband of 61 years - Bruce; 3 sons - Tod (Meg) of Byron, MN; Troy (Shelly) of Spring Valley, MN and Ted (Jennifer) of Grand Meadow, MN; 7 grandchildren - Mitch, Brian, Stephanie, Sara, Josie, Kaycie, Ben and 4 great-grandchildren - Leo, Francis, Oona and Charlotte; her sisters and brothers and their spouses and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 4 to 7:00 PM on Friday (March 31, 2023) at Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville and 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Saturday morning. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Lee are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com